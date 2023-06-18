Federal byelection for Calgary Heritage set for July 24

There will be a federal byelection in the riding of Calgary Heritage next month.

In an online statement Sunday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that there will be a byelection for the riding of Calgary Heritage on July 24.

The south Calgary riding, which at one point was held by former prime minister Stephen Harper, has been vacant since January.

Conservative Bob Benzen, a first-time MP who was elected to represent the riding in 2017, announced in October of 2021 that he would resign and return to private life, saying in a tweet that "it was never my intention to become a career politician."

Shuvaloy Majumdar, a long-time conservative staffer won the party's nomination in March and is set to run as the Conservative Party of Canada candidate for the riding.

Shuvaloy Majumdar is the Conservative Party of Canada's nominee for the Calgary Heritage riding. (Shuvaloy Majumdar/Facebook)

In a video posted to his Facebook page, Majumdar highlighted his policy views, saying that "it's time to unlock clean Canadian natural resources and Calgary's energy ingenuity."

He also said he wants to send a message to the Liberal government that "we've had enough of woke censorship that seeks to take away our right to freedom of speech and conscience."

According to his website, Majumdar currently works with Harper's international consulting firm. He was also the foreign policy advisor to both Harper and former Conservative foreign minister John Baird.

CBC has reached out to the federal NDP and the federal Liberal party regarding their candidates but did not immediately hear back.

Election Canada said voters in Calgary Heritage can vote:

At their assigned polling station on advance polling days or election day.

Advance polling days: Friday, July 14, Saturday, July 15, Sunday, July 16, and Monday, July 17

Election day: Monday, July 24.

At their Elections Canada office, anytime between now and Tuesday, July 18, 6 p.m.

By special ballot: by applying before Tuesday, July 18, 6 p.m. (local time) and returning their special ballot.

By mail (deadlines apply) or in person at their Elections Canada office before polls close on election day.

Elections Canada says it will open an office in Calgary Heritage soon. The latest call comes as voters cast ballots Monday in four other byelections across the country.