Truck with 2 dogs inside stolen from southern Alberta B&B
Mounties are searching for a truck that was stolen from an Alberta bed and breakfast with two dogs in crates in the back.
Stolen black labs are named Herby and Emey-Lou
Mounties are searching for a truck that was stolen from an Alberta bed and breakfast with two dogs in crates in the back.
The bronze-coloured Ford F350 was stolen from outside a bed and breakfast in Irricana at approximately 6:30 a.m. Sunday, police said in a release.
In the back of the truck were two black Labrador retrievers in crates, named Herby and Emey-Lou.
RCMP air services is assisting with the investigation.
Irricana is located about 60 kilometres northeast of Calgary.
Anyone with information is asked to call Beiseker RCMP at 403-947-3420 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
- MORE ALBERTA NEWS | Alberta A&W criticized after stopping customer from buying meal for Indigenous senior
- MORE ALBERTA NEWS | More fire bans enacted in southeastern Alberta
- Read more articles by CBC Calgary, like us on Facebook for updates and subscribe to our CBC Calgary newsletter for the day's news at a glance.