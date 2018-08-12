Skip to Main Content
Truck with 2 dogs inside stolen from southern Alberta B&B

Stolen black labs are named Herby and Emey-Lou

RCMP are searching for a truck with two dogs inside that was stolen in Irricana, Alta. (CBC)

Mounties are searching for a truck that was stolen from an Alberta bed and breakfast with two dogs in crates in the back.

The bronze-coloured Ford F350 was stolen from outside a bed and breakfast in Irricana at approximately 6:30 a.m. Sunday, police said in a release.

In the back of the truck were two black Labrador retrievers in crates, named Herby and Emey-Lou.

RCMP air services is assisting with the investigation.

Irricana is located about 60 kilometres northeast of Calgary.

Anyone with information is asked to call Beiseker RCMP at 403-947-3420 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

