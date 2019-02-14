Oil and gas protest convoy sets off for Ottawa from Red Deer

After months of pro-pipeline rallies across Alberta, a protest truck convoy will leave Red Deer today for a four-day trek to Ottawa.

Organizers want to show their opposition to the federal carbon tax and a bill that would change the way energy projects are reviewed — Bill C-69.

The United We Roll protest comes as lawyers for the federal government and its supporters make their case today in a Regina court on why they believe Ottawa has the legal power to impose a carbon tax on Saskatchewan. Regina is the first stop planned for the convoy.

A convoy of trucks left Red Deer on Thursday, bound for Ottawa to demand the federal government do more to help the oil and gas industry in Western Canada. (Tiphanie Roquette/Radio Canada)

Mike Jepson, one of the lead convoy drivers, says he hopes the convoy will grow to more than 200 trucks.

"Our point is to get our jobs back. I mean, a lot of us who work in the oil and gas industry and other industries, and Alberta's hurting. We're hurting for jobs and it shows," he said.

"All these trucks out here, they should be working, but they're not because of what's happening in our energy sector. So, we need to put this forward."