'I wish you good luck,' judge says in sentencing gangster trying to leave violent lifestyle behind

A violent Calgary gangster who has committed to leaving his criminal life behind was sentenced to 10½ years in prison on Monday for plotting to kill a rival gang member on the steps of the Calgary courthouse.

"I wish you good luck," said Justice Beth Hughes when delivering her sentencing decision.

Earlier this year, Trong Minh Nguyen, 35, was convicted of conspiracy to murder Vinh Tung Truong in 2012, first at a cemetery and then at the Calgary Courts Centre.

With the time he's already served, Nguyen has 3½ years left to serve.

"Mr. Nguyen, sending someone to jail isn't something judges enjoy doing," said Hughes. "I truly hope you will continue with your rehabilitation that you've started."

Nguyen was released from prison in 2011 after serving part of a six-year sentence for shooting Truong. The next year he decided to try again.

The two men were members of rival gangs, the FOB (Fresh Off the Boat) and FK (FOB Killers), which were involved in a years-long, bloody street war that saw more than two dozen people killed.

One of Nguyen's associates — a confessed murderer whose can only be identified as AB because of a publication ban — was working with police at the time and told investigators of the plan to kill Truong in retaliation for the murder of a rival gang member.

Two others were originally charged with conspiracy to murder Truong but were found not guilty after trial.

Nguyen wants to stay on 'right track'

During a sentencing hearing last month, Nguyen told Hughes he wanted "to stay on the right track: stay away from crime, criminals, and be a contributing member of society."

Nguyen has been out on bail for more than two years and his family is now living in another province as part of an effort to get him away from his past lifestyle. Until today, he was working for his family's business.

Hughes has given Nguyen four years credit for the time he served before being released on bail and another 2½ years for the time he was living under strict release conditions and working for his family's company.

The judge found Nguyen had done no socializing or participated in any leisure activities and had no friends.

Prosecutor Adam May had originally proposed a 15-year prison sentence while defence lawyer Adriano Iovinelli suggested the time Nguyen has already served plus three years probation would be appropriate.