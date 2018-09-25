Calgary gangster who plotted to kill rival on courthouse steps wants to 'stay away from crime'

After shooting a rival gangster and then plotting to murder him at the Calgary courthouse years later, Trong Minh Nguyen says he wants to leave his past criminal lifestyle and is now "on the right path."

Earlier this year, Nguyen was convicted of conspiracy to murder Vinh Tung Troung in 2012. A sentencing hearing took place on Tuesday.

"My plan is to stay on the right track; stay away from crime, criminals and be a contributing member of society," Nguyen told Justice Beth Hughes.

Killing planned at cemetery, courthouse

In 2011, Nguyen was released from prison after serving part of a six-year sentence for shooting Truong. The next year he decided to try again.

The two were members of rival gangs the FOB (Fresh Off the Boat) and FK (FOB Killers) which were involved in a years-long, bloody street war that saw more than two dozen people killed.

Determined to see Troung dead, Nguyen first planned the shooting in a cemetery where his target planned to mark the one-year anniversary of a friend's death, but police showed up, so the wannabe killer revised his plot to murder his rival on the steps of the Calgary courthouse instead.

"It is difficult to conceive of a plan that would be more offensive to the criminal justice system than committing a murder on the steps of this very courthouse," said prosecutor Adam May in his sentencing arguments.

No more jail time: defence

One of Nguyen's associates — a confessed killer who can only be identified as AB because of a publication ban — was working with police and told investigators of the plan to kill Troung.

Three people were originally charged with conspiracy to murder, but after a trial, Henry Le Nguyen and Bryan James Balla were both found not guilty.

May has proposed 15 years in prison but defence lawyer Adriano Iovinelli suggested the time Nguyen has already served plus three years probation would be an appropriate sentence.

"The worst thing that could happen to Mr. Nguyen is he goes back into custody and that could ignite those associations that he has separated himself from," said Iovinelli.

Nguyen — who has been out on bail for more than two years — and his family are now living in another province as part of an effort to get him away from his past lifestyle. He is working for his family's business.

Nguyen has about four-and-a-half years credit for the time he served before being released on bail but Iovinelli has asked that the judge also count his time under strict bail conditions. If Justice Beth Hughes agrees, Nguyen would have about seven years total credit.

Hughes will make her decision on Nguyen's sentence next month.