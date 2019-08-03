Trike donated to low-income senior after being paid forward 3 times

A social services agency has paid it forward giving a low-income Calgary senior a way to get around his community, after his bike was stolen and he struggled to find housing earlier this year.

"It makes a heck of a difference," 85-year-old Stan Parsons told CBC News.

"You kind of feel like a bum after a while to get somebody to give you a ride."

After the theft of his bike about a month ago, Parsons was forced to ask a friend for rides to the grocery store or his doctor, but he hated doing that because he's always enjoyed being independent.

"It was right in the yard, I had it chained up, covered and everything," Parsons said of his old bike.

Stan Parsons, 85, says he didn't like to lean on friends to get him to the grocery store. Now he doesn't have to. (Terri Trembath/CBC)

"Somebody stole it, simple as that. A friend posted it online but I never heard nothing. Thousands of bikes get stolen every day."

When Inn from the Cold, an agency that gives shelter to people and families experiencing homelessness, heard about Parsons' predicament, they had an idea on how to help.

It involved an adult-sized tricycle that had been donated to them, not once, not twice, but three times.

A man experiencing homelessness, Gaston, had passed away after finally finding a home.

He left that trike to the agency as a thank you. It was purchased twice in silent auctions and each time donated back to Inn from the Cold.

Hilary Jenkins of Inn from the Cold says they were thrilled to give back. (Terri Trembath/CBC)

"This bike came full circle," Inn from the Cold's Hilary Jenkins explained.

"We experience the generosity of Calgarians on a daily basis, that's why our doors are open. So when we see a need in the community that we are able to fill, absolutely, we are honoured to do that."

Parsons found himself looking for affordable housing in January after the lease on his Bridgeland apartment wasn't renewed.

Parsons' Labradoodle, Jellybean, made the hunt more complicated.

"The world needs to know there are lots of choices for the elderly, not just put them away somewhere, kick them out without any recourse," Alice Wheaton said.

She's his new landlord after learning of his story earlier in the year.

Alice Wheaton is now Stan Parsons' landlord after hearing he was having a hard time finding an apartment with his dog, back in January. (Terri Trembath/CBC)

Carlos Garcia Carmona, a neighbour, says watching how people have come together to help Parsons, has been wonderful.

"That's how good this community is. They really share the problems of somebody like Stan, who doesn't have support from family or income, so this is really good," Garcia Carmona said.

"This kind of community stuff and connections with the people, I didn't find so easily back home, so here I think it's more connected to the people around you."

Carlos Garcia Carmona is Stan Parsons' neighbour. (Terri Trembath/CBC)

Meanwhile, Parsons is all smiles not that he's got a way to get around.

"It's great, it's just absolutely super. What more can I say?" Parsons said.

"I can go to the store, I can go to my doctor's, go anywhere. Go the park.

Stan Parsons is all smiles after receiving a gift of a trike after someone stole his old bike about a month ago. (Terri Trembath/CBC)

You feel a little more independent, because you don't have to rely on somebody else. That just isn't me."

And this trike is better than the one that was stolen.

"It's better. It's got more meaning to it."