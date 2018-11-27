Alberta man with history of sexual assault denies he ever met alleged teen victims

A southern Alberta man accused of sexually abusing teen girls took the stand in his own defence Tuesday.

Coaldale resident Trevor Pritchard told Lethbridge Justice Johnna Kubik that he never met or communicated with the alleged victims.

He also said that he has brain damage and receives income from Assured Income for the Severely Handicapped (AISH).

Pritchard, 35, is charged with sexual assault, luring and possession of child pornography against two 14-year-old girls, who testified earlier in the trial.

He told the

Pritchard said he had a Facebook account in his own name but denied he ever created an account under the name of Phillip Fieldcamper, which was used to communicate with the alleged victims.

Crown prosecutor Sarah Goard-Baker asked Pritchard if the photos of alleged victims found on his laptop were his — he denied they were.

Pritchard's defence lawyer William Wister said in advance of Pritchard taking the stand he had advised his client of his right to silence, and that his application to have his criminal background made exempt from cross-examination was rejected.

He has four prior convictions for sexually assaulting underage girls in 2004, 2009, 2010 and 2018, though he has applied to back out of his guilty plea from earlier this year.

Cross examination was expected to continue on Wednesday.