Victim of southern Alberta sexual predator who targets teens says he derailed her life

The teenage victim of a sexual predator stood in a courtroom Wednesday in Lethbridge, Alta., staring at the words she'd written in her victim impact statement but too traumatized to say them aloud.

The girl, whose identity is protected by a publication ban, is the latest victim in a years-long string of children sexually assaulted by Trevor Pritchard.

In 2017, when the girl was 15, Pritchard befriended her on Facebook and promised to take her to a job interview. Then he raped her and threatened to kill her if she told anyone.

"I can not live a normal life after what happened," she wrote in her victim impact statement, describing a life now plagued by fears and anxieties.

Pritchard, 34, pleaded guilty to sexual assault and luring in 2018.

The Crown has applied for him to be declared a dangerous offender, which would mean he could be sent to prison indefinitely.

But until arguments can be made on the Crown's DO application, he will be sentenced for his 2017 crime.

At the sentencing hearing in Lethbridge on Wednesday, prosecutors Donna Spaner and Sarah Goard-Baker proposed a seven-year prison term while defence lawyer Andre Ouellette asked the judge to impose a five- to seven-year sentence.

It's not known whether Court of Queen's Bench Justice Rodney Jerke will sentence Pritchard on Wednesday afternoon or reserve his decision.

In court on same day on different convictions

Earlier in the day, Pritchard was in the same courtroom on a different set of recent convictions.

After having found Pritchard guilty of sexual assault, luring and possession of child pornography against last month, Justice Johnna Kubik granted the Crown's request and sent him for a dangerous offender assessment.

A dangerous offender (DO) designation means Pritchard could face an indeterminate prison sentence.

Following a forensic psychiatrist's assessment, a hearing will take place during which the prosecution will argue the judge should designate Pritchard a dangerous offender.

'Habitual sex offender'

In addition to his latest two sets of convictions, Pritchard had also been found guilty of sexually assaulting adolescent girls in 2004, 2009 and 2010.

In the latest two cases, Pritchard targeted teen girls on Facebook, befriended them and engaged in what Goard-Baker described as "classic luring behaviours."

"Pritchard is a habitual sex offender against children," said Goard-Baker.

The prosecutor noted Pritchard has shown a lack of remorse and insight into his criminality

In November 2013, Lethbridge police issued a public warning when Pritchard was released from prison after serving a 44-month sentence for sexually assaulting two 13-year-old girls.

Police said at the time he was at high risk to reoffend against girls under 16 and posed a significant risk of harm to the community.

Pritchard has been in custody since January 2017.