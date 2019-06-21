Sentencing hearing to begin for Calgary police officer who caused fractured skull during arrest

The sentencing hearing for a former Calgary police officer who fractured a man's skull causing a brain injury during an arrest will begin Monday two years after his conviction and six years after the assault.

Trevor Lindsay was convicted of aggravated assault against Daniel Haworth in June 2019.

Haworth's his brother testified during the trial that he was never the same after the injuries. He died of a drug overdose months later.

On May 25, 2015, Haworth was arrested, suspected of breaking into his ex-girlfriend's home and stealing coins from her collection.

He was arrested by Lindsay and his partner and taken to the arrest processing unit (APU) where surveillance video captured what then took place in the parking lot.

Security footage shows man getting punched repeatedly before he is thrown to ground CBC News Calgary 0:42 This graphic security footage shows what appears to be a Calgary police officer punching a man repeatedly before throwing him on the ground. 0:42

There, Lindsay pulled Haworth — who was handcuffed — out of the police cruiser and pressed him, face first into the car.

Video shows Lindsay punching Haworth four times before swinging the handcuffed arrestee to the ground, head first.

When Lindsay testified in his own defence, he told the judge his actions were justified because after he'd punched Haworth the first time, the victim tried to spit blood at him.

The officer said he felt an aggressive take-down was warranted.

Lindsay said he'd attempted a controlled takedown but lost his grip, and accidentally whipped Haworth to the pavement

In convicting Lindsay, Court of Queen's Bench Justice Michael Lema said the officer's use of force was "unnecessary and excessive." The judge added that aggressive measures were not warranted in the arrest.

Facing two internal disciplinary hearings at CPS, Lindsay quit the service in Sept. 2020.

Until his conviction, he'd been suspended with pay.

Godfred Addai-Nyamekye (Lost Time Media)

Lindsay was first accused of using excessive force following the 2013 beating of a handcuffed Black man, Godfred Addai-Nyamekye.

Addai-Nyamekye had been issued a ticket for public intoxication. Another officer loaded Addai-Nyamekye into his police cruiser and dropped him off on a city street far from home, in the dead of winter.

After Addai-Nyamekye called 911 for help, Lindsay showed up.

Police helicopter video shows Lindsay beating Addai-Nyamekye.

Although Addai-Nyamekye was charged with assaulting a peace officer, he was acquitted at trial after the judge rejected the officers' version of events, finding no evidence the accused struck either officer.

Above the Law: Helicopter Footage CBC Docs POV 0:54 After being abandoned by police in a desolate construction site in -28 C weather, Godfred Addai-Nyamekye called 911. After 15 minutes, a different officer, Const. Trevor Lindsay, arrived on the scene, and Addai-Nyamekye was tasered and beaten. Following the incident, Addai-Nyamekye was charged with having assaulted Const. Lindsay, but helicopter footage of the event helped to prove otherwise. 0:54

'Lindsay versus a handcuffed individual'

Addai-Nyamekye, who still suffers from chronic pain and PTSD related to the incident, filed a complaint against CPS after the attack.

Lindsay was to face a disciplinary hearing last fall but quit before it took place.

The assault on Addai-Nyamekye was part of a recently aired documentary focused on alleged brutality and accountability issues within the Calgary Police Service. Above the Law, by filmmakers Marc Serpa Francoeur and Robinder Uppal, broadcast on CBC last summer. It is available online for free through CBC Gem.

Prosecutor John Baharustani said he watched the chopper video for the first time when watching the documentary and told Lema he plans to show the video as part of the sentencing hearing

He also said he's considering calling Addai-Nyamekye to testify.

"When I saw that video … it struck me as evidence that may be helpful in terms of our matter," said Baharustani.

The prosecutor pointed out that "once again" this was a case of "Lindsay versus a handcuffed individual."