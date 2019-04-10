Transit fraud scamming online ticket buyers

Calgary Transit wants passengers to be wary when it comes to where they shop for transit passes, particularly online.

That's the word from Calgary Transit's public safety superintendent, Brian Whitelaw, who spoke on theCalgary Eyeopener.

"It is truly a 'buyer beware' environment," Whitelaw said, warning about an online scam offering transit tickets for sale.

"This website is not a legitimate website, and we are very concerned that anybody would try making a purchase and actually lose their money. And that's the reason why we came out with the ad notice," Whitelaw said.

Supt. Brian Whitelaw of Calgary Transit is warning riders about a website fraudulently selling transit tickets. (CBC)

Whitelaw added that Calgary Transit offers transit tickets for sale through its City Online site.

Tickets are also available at Mac's stores, 7-Eleven, Safeway and Co-Op, and they're sold at the Centre Street C-Train platform as well as the Bow Parkade, 234 Seventh Ave. S.E.

Tickets may also be purchased at the city corporate cashiers, on the third floor of the Calgary Municipal Building, 800 Macleod Trail S.E.

With files from the Calgary Eyeopener.