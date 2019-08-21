Trans Mountain mobilizes workforce to start pipeline expansion, expects completion by mid-2022

The federally owned Trans Mountain Corporation said Wednesday it has issued "notice to proceed" directives to construction contractors, mobilizing the workforce it needs to expand the pipeline.

"I am pleased to announce another significant milestone for the Trans Mountain expansion project," the corporation's CEO, Ian Anderson, said in release.

"With the first wave of regulatory approvals complete, we are confident that we have a path forward by which the expansion project construction can commence."

Contractors are expected to begin mobilizing equipment and crews in "select areas" in August and September.

"Construction work will soon begin in communities along the route, including along the right-of-way in Alberta between Edmonton and Edson, and in the Greater Edmonton area," the corporation said in Wednesday's release.

"This includes an immediate return to work at Burnaby Terminal and on land at Westridge Marine Terminal. Specific start dates in the remaining construction areas are subject to final regulatory approvals and permits."

The corporation expects to receive those additional approvals and permits "over the coming months" and, provided that happens, says the expanded pipeline will be in service by mid-2022.

Trans Mountain expects 4,200 workers will be employed along the corridor by late 2019 and says it "remains committed to prioritizing and maximizing Indigenous, local and regional hiring to the greatest extent possible."

"Clearly this project has been subjected to numerous delays and setbacks over the past several years," Anderson said.

"With today's announcement on the commencement of construction, I firmly believe that we are finally able to start delivering the significant national and regional benefits we have always committed to."

Conservatives slam pre-election timing

Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi, who represents the riding of Edmonton Mill Woods, held a press conference in Sherwood Park, Alta., where he praised the Crown corporation's announcement on Wednesday.

Sohi called it a "greenlight to proceed" with the physical work of the Trans Mountain expansion, after the Liberal cabinet approved the project and the National Energy Board issued a certificate in June.

"We've very happy that people will be actually in the field, digging the ground and installing the pipe," Sohi said.

"It's a very exciting time for Alberta. It's a very exciting time for Canada. This is a project that is in the national interest."

Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi speaks about the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion at a press conference in Sherwood Park, Alta., on Wednesday. (CBC)

Conservatives, meanwhile, criticized the timing of the announcement and the Liberal government's broader policy on pipelines.

"Weeks before the federal election, the natural resources minister has finally confirmed some timelines for the construction of the Trans Mountain pipeline," Edmonton Riverbend MP Matt Jeneroux said in an emailed statement.

"This is after four years in which the minister and his government actively worked to destroy our energy sector by cancelling projects like Northern Gateway and Energy East and passing legislation like the no-more-pipelines Bill C-69."