NEB allows Trans Mountain to begin construction on parts of pipeline expansion
The National Energy Board says Trans Mountain Pipeline ULC can start construction on sections of its pipeline expansion in Alberta and British Columbia.

National Energy Board has approved most of route

The Canadian Press ·
Steel pipe to be used in the construction of Kinder Morgan Canada's Trans Mountain pipeline expansion sit on rail cars at a stockpile site in Kamloops, B.C., in May. (Dennis Owen/Reuters)

The NEB says in a statement that Trans Mountain has met all applicable pre-construction condition requirements for so-called segments one to four from the Edmonton terminal to its Darfield pump station near Kamloops, B.C.

The board says it has approved more than 96 per cent of the detailed route for these pipeline segments.

The NEB says Trans Mountain can begin construction, including clearing right of way — subject to other government permits and regulations.

It says two active hearings remain for these segments and construction for work that relates to the hearings is not permitted while they're pending.

The NEB says 72 per cent of the entire detailed route has been approved for the pipeline, and hearings for the final segment are scheduled to begin in Chilliwack, B.C., in October.

