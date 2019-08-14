Downtown Calgary gay, trans pride flag vandalism being investigated as hate crime, police say

Police are investigating the vandalism of the gay and trans pride flags painted on the Stephen Avenue walk in downtown Calgary as a hate crime.

The word "lust" was scrawled on the rainbow pride flag and "lost" on the trans flag in large letters.

The colourful symbols of LGBTQ pride​​​​​​ were permanently painted on the pedestrian mall in July.

A city spokesperson says the company that painted the flags plans to remove the graffiti right away. Officials are checking surveillance cameras in the area to try to pinpoint the culprits.

"As vandals targeted these specific crosswalks, there are reasonable grounds for police to suspect a hate-motivated crime," a Calgary police spokesperson said in an emailed release.

The word "lost" was scrawled on the permanent trans pride flag on Stephen Avenue. (Lucie Edwardson/CBC)

Police are asking anyone with information about the vandalism to contact the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.