TransCanada Corp. changes name to TC Energy

The pipeline and utilities company says the change better reflects the scope of its operations across North America.

Company still plans trade under TRP on Toronto and New York stock exchanges

TransCanada Corp. says the name change to TC Energy better reflects the scope of its operations across North America. TransCanada’s corporate head office is located in downtown Calgary. (David Bell/CBC)

TransCanada chief executive Russ Girling says TC Energy "clearly articulates" the company's business which includes pipelines, power generation and energy storage operations in Canada, the United States and Mexico.

TransCanada shareholders will be asked to approve the change at the company's next annual meeting.

The company says it plans to continue trading under TRP on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges.

