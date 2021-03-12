Trans-Canada Highway stretch through Golden, B.C. to re-open Wednesday

B.C. bound Calgarians are getting some welcome news as the Trans-Canada Highway will re-open to traffic for day use through Golden Wednesday morning.

The Kicking Horse Canyon highway project has re-routed traffic south on Highway 93 and north on Highway 95 since Sept. 20 — with two suspensions in that time — forcing 10,000 vehicles per day onto detour routes, and adding to commute times.

Mike Lorimer, executive project director for the Kicking Horse Canyon phase 4 project, says the highway will reopen 6 a.m. on Dec. 1, but there will still be overnight closures.

"We have a nice clear window during the day when folks can go back to using our Trans-Canada Highway project and see some of the great work that's been accomplished over the last two and a half months."

Kicking Horse Canyon project construction is meant to improve a stretch of highway through Kicking Horse Canyon east of Golden, B.C. — pictured here. (Government of B.C.)

Overnight there will still be closures from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m through the winter, Lorimer says. In the spring there may be more 24-hour closures.

The fourth phase of the project is an upgrade to approximately 4.8 kilometres of highway, which realigns 13 curves and widens the highway to four lanes with a median barrier and wider shoulders to accommodate cyclists.