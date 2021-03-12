Trans-Canada Highway stretch through Golden, B.C. to re-open Wednesday
Road was closed for work on the Kicking Horse Canyon highway project
B.C. bound Calgarians are getting some welcome news as the Trans-Canada Highway will re-open to traffic for day use through Golden Wednesday morning.
The Kicking Horse Canyon highway project has re-routed traffic south on Highway 93 and north on Highway 95 since Sept. 20 — with two suspensions in that time — forcing 10,000 vehicles per day onto detour routes, and adding to commute times.
Mike Lorimer, executive project director for the Kicking Horse Canyon phase 4 project, says the highway will reopen 6 a.m. on Dec. 1, but there will still be overnight closures.
"We have a nice clear window during the day when folks can go back to using our Trans-Canada Highway project and see some of the great work that's been accomplished over the last two and a half months."
Overnight there will still be closures from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m through the winter, Lorimer says. In the spring there may be more 24-hour closures.
The fourth phase of the project is an upgrade to approximately 4.8 kilometres of highway, which realigns 13 curves and widens the highway to four lanes with a median barrier and wider shoulders to accommodate cyclists.
The entire project has an expected completion date of Nov. 23rd, 2024.
With files from Dave Will
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?