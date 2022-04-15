Trans-Canada Highway detour brings traffic — and business — to Radium, B.C.

Starting Monday, travellers heading west along the Trans-Canada Highway from Alberta, past Golden, B.C. — or vice versa — will once again be forced to take a 90-minute detour through Radium to allow for the next stage in construction that's designed to expand lanes and decrease bends and turns on the highway near Kicking Horse.

Parks Canada says travellers will still be able to access Lake Louise, Alta., and Field, B.C., but says all through traffic must detour on Highway 93 South and Highway 95 as an alternate route.

Radium Mayor Clara Reinhardt said the detour brings another 8,000 vehicles through the small mountain village on a daily basis creating additional traffic congestion and noise.

But she said most residents have learned to be more careful and patient navigating the busier highways, and realize the disruption is necessary.

"You can say what you want, but at the end of the day, it's for the good of the country," said Reinhardt. "Blasting that section and making it twinned and safer is for all of us, it's a great thing."

And while the added traffic has led to increased collisions, she said it's had some economic benefits.

"People get here and they're tired whether they've never been through the park before and they just go, I'm not doing this and they overnight," said Reinhardt.

The owner of the Gable Motel said he's definitely noticed his motel is busier when the detours are in place.

"I think there's a benefit. It definitely helps a little bit and it's appreciated," said Tom Golany.

A manager at one of the gas stations in Radium said the detours have also brought increased sales and lineups to his counter.

But he recalls last November when a snowstorm pelted Highway 93 between Banff and Radium, snarling traffic and forcing some people to spend the night in their vehicles, exhausting his supplies.

"Sometimes it was a nightmare we were out of gas and the gas comes from Calgary but we were unable to receive it," said Balginder Singh, supervisor at the Petro-Canada service station.

Reinhardt, Radium's mayor, says last fall's storm should act as a reminder to drivers to be prepared for all types of emergencies, especially when you are driving through the mountains, by making sure you have enough food, water and gas in your vehicle.

"We're working to make sure something is open but we can't guarantee there's going to be something open all night, so that kind of preparation is important," said Reinhardt.

The detour will be in place until Dec. 1, with the exception of the Thanksgiving weekend.

A spokesman with the Kicking Horse Canyon Project says it is running on schedule and it is expected to be finished by 2024.