Trans-Canada Highway still closed eastbound near Canmore

The eastbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway about 20 kilometres east of Canmore remain closed Wednesday morning after the area was hammered by a storm on Tuesday.

Westbound lanes in the same area, by Lac Des Arcs, opened at 6:20 a.m.

There is no estimate on when eastbound traffic will start flowing.

Vehicles were in the ditches and highway crews and tow trucks were trying to clear them out.

Some drivers were stuck on the highway for up to 13 hours.

Police escorted stranded motorists to the warming centre at the Canmore high school but that centre stopped accepting new people as of 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Vehicles were left in the ditch along the Trans-Canada Highway on Tuesday. (Dave Gilson/CBC)

Highway 1A from Highway 1X to Highway 133X is also closed Wednesday morning due to what Alberta 511 said was multiple jacknifed semis.

RCMP said there were also cars in the ditch and highway crews and tow trucks are working to clear the area.

The QEII

Part of the main highway between Calgary and Edmonton was also closed overnight due to a crash involving more than 20 vehicles.

Didsbury RCMP said it was a fatal collision.

The Olds Fire Department said Highway 2 needed to be closed in both directions near Carstairs, about 50 kilometres north of Calgary.

The crash happened shortly after 8:00 p.m. Tuesday and the road didn't open again until 5 a.m.

Drivers are encouraged to stay off the highways in southern Alberta as crews work to clear ice and snow.

Snowfall warnings have now ended in the province.

With files from The Canadian Press