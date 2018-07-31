Cyclist critically injured on Legacy Trail near Canmore
Details are scant at this time, but the man was taken by ground ambulance to the hospital in Canmore and then airlifted to Calgary.
Man was airlifted to Calgary on Tuesday afternoon
A cyclist was critically injured on the Legacy Trail, which runs parallel to the Trans-Canada Highway, on Tuesday afternoon.
EMS says the call came in around 1 p.m.
