Skip to Main Content
Cyclist critically injured on Legacy Trail near Canmore

Cyclist critically injured on Legacy Trail near Canmore

Details are scant at this time, but the man was taken by ground ambulance to the hospital in Canmore and then airlifted to Calgary.

Man was airlifted to Calgary on Tuesday afternoon

CBC News ·
A cyclist rides the Legacy Trail between Banff and Canmore, where a man was critically injured on Tuesday. (Kyle Bakx/CBC)

A cyclist was critically injured on the Legacy Trail, which runs parallel to the Trans-Canada Highway, on Tuesday afternoon. 

EMS says the call came in around 1 p.m.

Details are scant at this time, but the man was taken by ground ambulance to the hospital in Canmore and then airlifted to Calgary. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us