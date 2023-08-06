Trans-Canada Highway closed between Golden and Revelstoke

Travellers were stranded both east and westbound as a 145-kilometre stretch of the Trans-Canada Highway was closed between Golden and Revelstoke, B.C., Saturday afternoon and into the evening.

The DriveBC highway-information service said the closure was due to a "vehicle incident" near Loop Brook in Glacier National Park and no detour was possible.

The estimated time of re-opening is 11 p.m. Mountain Time / 10 p.m. Pacific Time.