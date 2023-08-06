Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Calgary

Trans-Canada Highway closed between Golden and Revelstoke

Travellers were stranded both east and westbound as a 145-kilometre stretch of the Trans-Canada Highway was closed between Golden and Revelstoke, B.C., Saturday afternoon and into the evening.

Cars lined up going both east and west after traffic incident in Glacier National Park

CBC News ·
Travellers got out of their cars as traffic came to a standstill Saturday afternoon along the Trans-Canada Highway between Golden and Revelstoke, B.C.
Travellers got out of their cars as traffic came to a standstill Saturday afternoon along the Trans-Canada Highway between Golden and Revelstoke, B.C. (Submitted by Richard Kim)

Travellers were stranded both east and westbound as a 145-kilometre stretch of the Trans-Canada Highway was closed between Golden and Revelstoke, B.C., Saturday afternoon and into the evening.

The DriveBC highway-information service said the closure was due to a "vehicle incident" near Loop Brook in Glacier National Park and no detour was possible.

The estimated time of re-opening is 11 p.m. Mountain Time / 10 p.m. Pacific Time.

A map depicting the closed section of the Trans-Canada Highway, from Revelstoke, B.C., in the west to Golden, B.C., in the east.
A map depicting the closed section of the Trans-Canada Highway, from Revelstoke, B.C., in the west to Golden, B.C., in the east. (DriveBC/Screenshot)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

now