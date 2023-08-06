Trans-Canada Highway closed between Golden and Revelstoke
Travellers were stranded both east and westbound as a 145-kilometre stretch of the Trans-Canada Highway was closed between Golden and Revelstoke, B.C., Saturday afternoon and into the evening.
Cars lined up going both east and west after traffic incident in Glacier National Park
The DriveBC highway-information service said the closure was due to a "vehicle incident" near Loop Brook in Glacier National Park and no detour was possible.
The estimated time of re-opening is 11 p.m. Mountain Time / 10 p.m. Pacific Time.