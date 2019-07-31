Train derailment in southeast Calgary blocks road, knocks down power lines
Thirteen train cars derailed in southeast Calgary shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday.
People are being asked to avoid the area between 25th Street and 50th Avenue S.E.
Fire crews are asking people to avoid the area between 25th Street and 50th Avenue S.E., and the intersection of 50th Avenue and 30th Street S.E. is closed as the derailed cars are blocking the roadway.
Four of the derailed cars were empty diesel tankers. The other cars were empty as well.
The fire department's battalion chief confirmed two people were on the train when it derailed, and both are unhurt.
Power lines were also knocked down by the derailed cars.
Fire crews, EMS, police and Enmax are all on scene.
CBC News has reached out to CN Rail for more details.
