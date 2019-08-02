'Chemical exposure' train derailment prompts evacuation, closure of Trans-Canada

A train derailment southeast of Medicine Hat has forced an evacuation and shut down a portion of the Trans-Canada Highway.

"There is a train derailment on the west side of the hamlet of Irvine and situated along the north side of Highway 1 in Cypress County," Alberta Emergency Alert said in a critical alert issued at 4:52 p.m. MT.

"The derailment involves damage along the railway line, chemical exposure, and disruption of road and highway access. The train derailment affects a four-mile radius around the hamlet of Irvine. Residents within the four-mile radius are asked to evacuate immediately."

Irvine, Alta., is a hamlet about 35 kilometres southeast of Medicine Hat. (Google Maps)

Here's how to evacuate

Residents are being told to go to the Cypress County Administration Office in the hamlet of Dunmore, at 816 Second Avenue.

Range Road 30 should be used for people who live north of the Trans-Canada. Turn west on Township Road 124 and head to Highway 41 to access Highway 1 into Dunmore.

People who live south of Highway 1 are asked to use "Township Road 114A to gain access to Highway 41, or are asked to use the Bull Trail and turn west onto Township Road 110A to access to Range Road 32 to head south to Township Road 110 and then turn and head west along Township Road 110 to the Eagle Butte Road to provide access to the hamlet of Dunmore," the agency said.

12-15 cars off track, RCMP says

Police tell CBC News that between 12 and 15 cars have left the tracks near the hamlet, and some may contain flammable cargo.

RCMP are assisting with the evacuation.

Irvine has about 300 residents.