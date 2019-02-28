Breaking
No injuries as 20 rail cars leave tracks west of Banff, Alta.
A Canadian Pacific Railway train has derailed west of Banff on Thursday afternoon, a Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) spokesperson confirms to CBC News.
TSB investigating but say no dangerous goods or injuries involved
It happened near Mile 87 in the Laggan Subdivision west of the town, Chris Krepski said.
Twenty rail cars left the track, he said, 10 empty auto carriers and 10 loaded grain cars.
Krepski says the board is investigating but there have been no reported injuries and dangerous goods were not a factor.
With files from Elizabeth Snaddon
