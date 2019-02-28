Skip to Main Content
No injuries as 20 rail cars leave tracks west of Banff, Alta.
Breaking

No injuries as 20 rail cars leave tracks west of Banff, Alta.

A Canadian Pacific Railway train has derailed west of Banff on Thursday afternoon, a Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) spokesperson confirms to CBC News.

TSB investigating but say no dangerous goods or injuries involved

David Bell · CBC News ·
A CP freight train, like the one in this file photo, left the tracks west of Banff on Thursday afternoon. (Don MacKinnon/Bloomberg)

A Canadian Pacific Railway train has derailed west of Banff on Thursday afternoon, a Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) spokesperson confirms to CBC News.

It happened near Mile 87 in the Laggan Subdivision west of the town, Chris Krepski said.

Twenty rail cars left the track, he said, 10 empty auto carriers and 10 loaded grain cars.

Krepski says the board is investigating but there have been no reported injuries and dangerous goods were not a factor.

With files from Elizabeth Snaddon

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us