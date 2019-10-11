20-car train derailment spills grain east of Lethbridge

A Canadian Pacific Railway train derailed east of Lethbridge in southern Alberta early Friday morning.

More than 20 cars went off the tracks just after 2 a.m. about 40 kilometres east of the city, near Barnwell.

The cars were carrying grain and it's believed there is no threat to the public, officials say.

The Transportation Safety Board (TSB) has deployed an investigator to the scene, the federal agency says.

Westbound traffic on Highway 3 is being diverted to the eastbound lanes between Range Road 180 and 181.