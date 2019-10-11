20-car train derailment spills grain east of Lethbridge
A Canadian Pacific Railway train derailed east of Lethbridge in southern Alberta early Friday morning.
Transportation Safety Board investigating incident
A Canadian Pacific Railway train derailed east of Lethbridge in southern Alberta early Friday morning.
More than 20 cars went off the tracks just after 2 a.m. about 40 kilometres east of the city, near Barnwell.
The cars were carrying grain and it's believed there is no threat to the public, officials say.
The Transportation Safety Board (TSB) has deployed an investigator to the scene, the federal agency says.
Westbound traffic on Highway 3 is being diverted to the eastbound lanes between Range Road 180 and 181.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.