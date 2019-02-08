Transport Canada orders new safety measures after CP derailment in B.C.
Trains must apply handbrakes during emergency stops on all grades over 1.8%
Transport Canada has ordered new safety measures following Monday's fatal Canadian Pacific derailment near Field, B.C.
Trains must now apply handbrakes during emergency stops on all grades over 1.8 per cent, according to an order issued Friday afternoon from Transport Minister Marc Garneau.
"As a precaution until such time that the exact cause of the accident is determined, my department [is] … mandating the use of handbrakes," Garneau said.
"This order takes effect immediately and will remain in effect as long as necessary."
Transport Canada's investigation is ongoing, and will check for compliance with Canada Labour Code and the Railway Safety Act.
Three crew members were killed when the runaway train derailed and plunged into the Kicking Horse River on Monday. Trainee Daniel Waldenberger-Bulmer, engineer Andrew Dockrell, and conductor Dylan Paradis were killed.
More to come
