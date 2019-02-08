Skip to Main Content
Transport Canada orders new safety measures after CP derailment in B.C.
Transport Canada orders new safety measures after CP derailment in B.C.

Transport Canada has ordered new safety measures following Monday's fatal Canadian Pacific derailment near Field, B.C.

Trains must apply handbrakes during emergency stops on all grades over 1.8%

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating a Canadian Pacific Railway train derailment near Field, B.C., that killed three crew members last week. (Anis Heydari/CBC)

Trains must now apply handbrakes during emergency stops on all grades over 1.8 per cent, according to an order issued Friday afternoon from Transport Minister Marc Garneau.

Trains must now apply handbrakes during emergency stops on all grades over 1.8 per cent, according to an order issued Friday afternoon from Transport Minister Marc Garneau.

"As a precaution until such time that the exact cause of the accident is determined, my department [is] … mandating the use of handbrakes," Garneau said. 

Trainee Daniel Waldenberger-Bulmer, left, engineer Andrew Dockrell, centre, and conductor Dylan Paradis, right, were killed in the derailment. (Facebook)

"This order takes effect immediately and will remain in effect as long as necessary."

Transport Canada's investigation is ongoing, and will check for compliance with Canada Labour Code and the Railway Safety Act.

Three crew members were killed when the runaway train derailed and plunged into the Kicking Horse River on Monday. Trainee Daniel Waldenberger-Bulmer, engineer Andrew Dockrell, and conductor Dylan Paradis were killed.

