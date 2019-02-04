3 crew members killed in CP train derailment near Field, B.C.

Three Canadian Pacific Railway crew members were killed early Monday in a train derailment east of Field, B.C., the company says.

The westbound freight train went off the tracks at about 1 a.m. MT, CP said in a release. The fatally injured crew members were on board the train at the time.

British Columbia's Environment Ministry confirmed between 30 and 40 grain cars are off the tracks. David Karn also said the ministry has been told the locomotive is in the Kicking Horse River.

He said the situation is being monitored and there's no immediate word of fuel or other contaminants entering the water.

CP said there is no threat to public safety and there were no dangerous goods involved.

"Our condolences and prayers go out to their families, friends and colleagues," the Calgary-based company said.

"A full investigation will take place to determine the cause of this incident."

Transportation Safety Board (TSB) investigators were headed to the site of the incident on Monday morning, the agency said in a release.

The TSB has not yet released any further information.

Field is about 80 kilometres west of Banff along the Trans-Canada Highway.