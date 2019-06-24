Probe of deadly B.C. derailment enters next phase, says Transportation Safety Board

The Transportation Safety Board says a year after a fatal train derailment near the Alberta-British Columbia boundary, it is ready to compile the information it has gathered into a report.

A Vancouver-bound Canadian Pacific grain train was stopped on a mountain slope in the frigid early-morning hours of Feb. 4, 2019, when it began moving on its own and plummeted from a bridge.

Conductor Dylan Paradis, engineer Andrew Dockrell and trainee Daniel Waldenberger-Bulmer died in the crash near Field, B.C. The three men were based in Calgary.

The safety agency says in an update that the train consisting of 112 cars and three locomotives separated into three sections after it sped down a treacherous hill in Yoho National Park.

It says only the 13 grain cars and tail-end locomotive that remained on the track after the crash were recovered for further examination and testing.

The agency says its work so far includes examining all relevant data from the crash site, collecting communications with train crews and conducting interviews.