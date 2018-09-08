Westbound lane of Highway 3 re-opened after train derails near Coaldale, Alta.
Two train cars derailed about eight kilometres east of Coadale, Alta., early Friday.
Nobody was injured and no dangerous goods were involved
Two train cars derailed about eight kilometres east of Coadale, Alta., early Friday.
Canadian Pacific Rail said the locomotive and one hopper car carrying grain derailed around 6 a.m.
The company said nobody was injured and no dangerous goods were involved.
RCMP closed one of the westbound lanes on Highway 3 and Range Road 194 to allow cleanup crews to work, which has since been re-opened.
The train was the third CP derailment in southern Alberta in recent months.
- Northbound Highway 2A closed after 7 CP Rail cars leave the tracks south of Red Deer, Alta.
- Freight train derails at Calgary rail yard
In June, seven rail cars left the tracks near Red Deer and in April, 12 cars derailed at a Calgary rail yard.
CP is investigating what caused the train to derail.
- MORE ALBERTA NEWS | How a team of amateur explorers and an underwater robot laid to rest the 'Ghost of Baker Lake'
- MORE ALBERTA NEWS | Pedestrian dies after being struck by car near Strathmore
- Read more articles by CBC Calgary, like us on Facebook for updates and subscribe to our CBC Calgary newsletter for the day's news at a glance