Westbound lane of Highway 3 re-opened after train derails near Coaldale, Alta.

Two train cars derailed about eight kilometres east of Coadale, Alta., early Friday.

Canadian Pacific Rail said the locomotive and one hopper car carrying grain derailed around 6 a.m.

The company said nobody was injured and no dangerous goods were involved.

RCMP closed one of the westbound lanes on Highway 3 and Range Road 194 to allow cleanup crews to work, which has since been re-opened.

The train was the third CP derailment in southern Alberta in recent months.

In June, seven rail cars left the tracks near Red Deer and in April, 12 cars derailed at a Calgary rail yard.

CP is investigating what caused the train to derail.