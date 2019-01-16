New
Cars crushed as trailer gets stuck under downtown Calgary walkway
A trailer filled with cars collided with a downtown Calgary +15 walkway, crushing the cars it was carrying and getting stuck shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Police and fire officials were on scene around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday
A trailer filled with cars collided with a downtown Calgary +15 walkway, crushing the cars it was carrying and getting stuck shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday.
The incident, which happened at First Street S.W. between Ninth and 10th Avenue, tied up traffic. It was stuck under the iconic glass Canadian Pacific Railway dome.
Police and fire officials were on scene, with fire investigating to ensure there were no structural issues on the walkway.
A sign posted on the road states it has a 3.8-metre clearance.
Officials continue to investigate.
- MORE ALBERTA NEWS | 'This could be a fireable offence': Calgary Sun column leaked to top city bureaucrats before it was published
- MORE ALBERTA NEWS | Remains of missing Alberta man found nearly a decade after he 'vanished' in Arizona
- Read more articles by CBC Calgary, like us on Facebook for updates and subscribe to our CBC Calgary newsletter for the day's news at a glance
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.