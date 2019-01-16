Cars crushed as trailer gets stuck under downtown Calgary walkway

A trailer filled with cars collided with a downtown Calgary +15 walkway, crushing the cars it was carrying and getting stuck shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The incident, which happened at First Street S.W. between Ninth and 10th Avenue, tied up traffic. It was stuck under the iconic glass Canadian Pacific Railway dome.

A car on a trailer was crushed after it was driven under a too-low bridge in downtown Calgary. (Fuat Seker/Radio-Canada)

Police and fire officials were on scene, with fire investigating to ensure there were no structural issues on the walkway.

A sign posted on the road states it has a 3.8-metre clearance.

Officials continue to investigate.