Cars crushed as trailer gets stuck under downtown Calgary walkway
New

Cars crushed as trailer gets stuck under downtown Calgary walkway

A trailer filled with cars collided with a downtown Calgary +15 walkway, crushing the cars it was carrying and getting stuck shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Police and fire officials were on scene around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday

Sarah Rieger · CBC News ·
The trailer was stuck at 10th Avenue and First Street S.W. in downtown Calgary. (Fuat Seker/Radio-Canada)

The incident, which happened at First Street S.W. between Ninth and 10th Avenue, tied up traffic. It was stuck under the iconic glass Canadian Pacific Railway dome.

A car on a trailer was crushed after it was driven under a too-low bridge in downtown Calgary. (Fuat Seker/Radio-Canada)

Police and fire officials were on scene, with fire investigating to ensure there were no structural issues on the walkway.

A sign posted on the road states it has a 3.8-metre clearance.

Officials continue to investigate. 

The fire department was on scene after a trailer full of cars got stuck, crushing some of the vehicles, in downtown Calgary Wednesday. (Monty Kruger/CBC)

