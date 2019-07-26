Traffic patterns to change on Glenmore and Crowchild trails as widening work ramps up
Here's what you need to know about the potential headaches
Ongoing widening work on Glenmore Trail means some new traffic patterns in coming weeks.
The city says they'll be doing traffic realignment on Glenmore between 37th and 45th Streets S.W. on Sunday night.
The shift will see east and westbound traffic on the new road and under the new bridge, opening up additional areas for construction.
Senior transportation engineer Sayed Ali says although the work may be cause for headaches for some drivers, it will help alleviate challenges that come with the construction of the southwest ring road.
"There's going be a traffic pattern shift that we need to accommodate," he said. "We also need to make sure that Calgarians can safely get to and from the ring road."
The widening will see Glenmore Trail go from four to six lanes.
There will also be lane reductions to single lanes in both directions on Crowchild Trail.
"Northbound and southbound lanes will be shifted to the east side to allow us to continue the widening of Crowchild Trail on the west side," said Ali.
"On the August long weekend we will be shutting down the right-hand lane on the flyover allowing us to finish the Crowchild Trail widening work on the flyover, as well as replace a concrete barrier that's on the flyover."
He said the project has a budget of $35-million, and is expected to stay within that budget.
Both projects are expected to wrap up late this year.
With files from Mike Symington
