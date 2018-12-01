How getting a parking ticket in Red Deer helps kids have a merry Christmas

November is the only time of year people in Red Deer get a little joy out of paying parking tickets.

The city's Toys for Tickets program gives anyone who received a parking ticket in November the option to pay with a new, unwrapped toy instead of cash.

"Nobody is happy about getting a ticket," said Fred Dieno, the parking coordinator for the City of Red Deer. "I don't like getting tickets either … but people are quite happy with this program. They think it's a great way to give back to the community."

On Friday, Dieno had hundreds of toys stacked behind his desk on the first floor of city hall. His makeshift ticket exchange officer was in place for Nov. 29 and Nov. 30.

The donated toys are given to the Red Deer Christmas Bureau. Last year, they collected enough toys for 1,200 kids.

Carla Meyers stopped at Dieno's desk on Friday to have her parking ticket cancelled in exchange for a toy donation. She said she did money in the meter the day she got her ticket, but accidentally put it in the meter for the stall beside her car, rather than where she had parked.

"This is the time of year I don't mind getting a ticket," Meyers said. "I don't do it on purpose, but I don't mind."

Dieno said he brought the idea to Red Deer City Council more than 10 years ago after seeing a similar program run in Kingston, Ont.

The program costs the city about $5,000 in lost revenue, but it's worth it, he said.

"I love helping kids. Kids are everything," Dieno said.

Volunteer Bryan Pikkert helped drive the toys to the Christmas Bureau. From there, they go to families.

Pikkert said every year, he's impressed by the volume of gifts.

"The fact that there's so many citizens that will take the time to go get a toy and bring it down and give to charity, as opposed to just making the stop real quick paying the ticket or paying online, they take the time to benefit those in need," he said.