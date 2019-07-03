Stolen tow truck rams multiple parked cars before crashing into building

Police say a man is in custody after he allegedly stole a tow truck and went on a destructive joy ride through Calgary's Beltline.

Around 7 p.m. Tuesday, the tow truck was seen heading south on 4th Street S.W. near 10th Avenue.

The driver, who was swerving along the one-way street, hit multiple parked cars before crashing into the steps of a business.

Police said it's believed the driver was on drugs. He's been taken into custody.