Stolen tow truck rams multiple parked cars before crashing into building
Police say a man is in custody after he allegedly stole a tow truck and went on a destructive joy ride through Calgary's Beltline.
Truck was going wrong way on one-way street
Police say a man is in custody after he allegedly stole a tow truck and went on a destructive joy ride through Calgary's Beltline.
Around 7 p.m. Tuesday, the tow truck was seen heading south on 4th Street S.W. near 10th Avenue.
The driver, who was swerving along the one-way street, hit multiple parked cars before crashing into the steps of a business.
Police said it's believed the driver was on drugs. He's been taken into custody.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.