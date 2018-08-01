Tornado warning cancelled for Siksika First Nation

An Alberta Emergency Alert for a possible tornado near Siksika First Nation has been cancelled

The agency had warned of a rotating severe thunderstorm that could produce a tornado located 15 kilometres west of Gleichen, headed southeast at 40 km/h shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday.

At 7:45 p.m., the warning was extended to Newell County, as the storm had moved 10 kilometres west of Bassano, and was still moving southeast.

Both alerts were cancelled shortly before 8:30 p.m.

People were warned to immediately seek shelter in a basement or other reinforced structure, and put as many walls between themselves and the storm as possible.

Picture of the tornado warned supercell west of Bassano 15 minutes ago. 📷 Marie Patton. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/abstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#abstorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/L1BMQYp5vs">pic.twitter.com/L1BMQYp5vs</a> —@Prairie__WX

Environment Canada said in addition to a tornado, the severe thunderstorm would be capable of producing golf-ball-sized hail and damaging winds in excess of 100 km/h.

"This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation. If you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately," the agency wrote.

Siksika is located just southeast of Strathmore in southern Alberta.