Tornado that tore through Alberta homes stronger than 95% that touch down in Canada, researcher says

Elisa Humphreys had her home and property destroyed by a tornado that touched down between the towns of Carstairs and Didsbury, Alta., on Saturday. She tells CBC News about fleeing the tornado and being overwhelmed by the outpouring of support she has received from her community.

Crews are working to determine the intensity of the tornado that touched down north of Calgary on Saturday, destroying a handful of homes and damaging others.

Environment and Climate Change Canada said the twister tore a path of destruction Saturday afternoon between the towns of Carstairs and Didsbury.

Officials vary in their estimate of homes damaged, ranging from nine to 14, with a handful completely flattened. No one was seriously hurt in the storm, although a woman was found trapped in her basement after the tornado destroyed her house as she was beneath it.

On Monday, the Northern Tornadoes Project surveyed the damage. It's a Western University unit focused on understanding tornadoes in Canada.





"Obviously, this was a very significant event," said Connell Miller, a survey lead with the group.

Based on what he's seen on the ground, Miller said the weekend tornado was likely more powerful than EF-2, categorized on the enhanced Fujita scale by wind speeds of 178 to 217 km/h.

According to Miller, roughly 95 per cent of tornadoes that touch down in Canada are rated EF-2 or less. He described these as "less severe," although they are still powerful enough to topple trees or blow off a home's roof.

The tornado that tore through Mountain View County on Saturday was more powerful than these, according to Miller.

"This tornado will definitely fall within that five per cent of tornadoes that are stronger than [EF-2]," he said. "Just where exactly that will fall is still to be determined."

Miller, an engineering researcher, says his team determines the strength of a tornado by looking at the structure of the homes destroyed and figuring out how powerful the winds would need to be to topple the buildings.

Miller said his team will likely have a rating for the tornado by Tuesday morning. Should it be rated an EF-3, that would mean the winds were between 218 and 266 km/h. If an EF-4, the winds wound have ranged between 267 and 322 km/h.

Damage can be seen near Elisa Humphreys' home. (Helen Pike/CBC)

One of the houses destroyed in the storm belonged to Elisa Humphreys. She fled with her dog and cat just moments before her home was blown to pieces. She described the wreckage as looking like an airplane crash.

"What it is, is the total destruction of two homes that have just been shredded and spread everywhere," she said.

Dozens of people in the local community have turned out over the past few days to help clean up the debris, which included machinery that was thrown from one property to another and large trees uprooted and downed.

Tornadoes in Canada

According to Miller, one of the reasons the Northern Tornadoes Project was founded was to get a better sense of the tornado climatology in Canada.

While official meteorological records indicated around 60 to 70 tornadoes a year in Canada, models suggested the figure should be significantly higher.





The reason the official figure is low, Miller said, is likely a matter of population density. Every year, a number of tornadoes touch down in areas where no one lives — and therefore aren't reported.

"Since we've been founded in 2017, we've found that that [tornado] average is closer to 100 to 120 per year," Miller said.