Violent thunderstorm hits southeastern Alberta near Medicine Hat

High winds brought damage to southeastern Alberta on Monday, leaving thousands of Medicine Hat residents without power.

In a Facebook post, the City of Medicine Hat said 7,338 customers were without power and infrastructure had been damaged in several places.

Earlier Monday, Environment Canada warned that southeastern Alberta was likely to see high winds and large hail this afternoon.

A tornado alert was also issued near Medicine Hat, Alta., as Alberta's emergency alert system says a twister touched down around 1:50 p.m. Monday.

Dark storm clouds descended on Medicine Hat, Alta., amid a violent thunderstorm. (Submitted by Travis Meier)

The notice says the tornado touched down in the area of Highway 523 and Highway 1 and caused damage to homes and vehicles in the area.

It also noted a detour is in place along Township Road 122, east to Range Road 71, and south to Highway 3.

High winds left thousands of Medicine Hat residents without power, damaged infrastructure and felled trees on Monday. (Submitted by Dana Marshall)

Environment Canada, however, still hasn't issued a tornado warning as of 2:30 p.m.

Terri Lang, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, said there had been no confirmation of a tornado. There has been damage as a result of high winds, Lang said.

