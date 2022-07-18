Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Calgary·Breaking

Violent thunderstorm hits southeastern Alberta near Medicine Hat

High winds brought damage to southeastern Alberta on Monday, leaving thousands of Medicine Hat residents without power.

More than 7,000 Medicine Hat residents without power

CBC News ·
Dark clouds over a parking lot in Medicine Hat, Alta., on Monday afternoon. (Submitted by Travis Meier)

High winds brought damage to southeastern Alberta on Monday, leaving thousands of Medicine Hat residents without power.

In a Facebook post, the City of Medicine Hat said 7,338 customers were without power and infrastructure had been damaged in several places.

Earlier Monday, Environment Canada warned that southeastern Alberta was likely to see high winds and large hail this afternoon.

A tornado alert was also issued near Medicine Hat, Alta., as Alberta's emergency alert system says a twister touched down around 1:50 p.m. Monday.

Dark storm clouds descended on Medicine Hat, Alta., amid a violent thunderstorm. (Submitted by Travis Meier)

The notice says the tornado touched down in the area of Highway 523 and Highway 1 and caused damage to homes and vehicles in the area.

It also noted a detour is in place along Township Road 122, east to Range Road 71, and south to Highway 3.

High winds left thousands of Medicine Hat residents without power, damaged infrastructure and felled trees on Monday. (Submitted by Dana Marshall)

Environment Canada, however, still hasn't issued a tornado warning as of 2:30 p.m.

Terri Lang, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, said there had been no confirmation of a tornado. There has been damage as a result of high winds, Lang said.

More to come.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now