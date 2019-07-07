Tornado alert ends for Lomond, but severe thunderstorm warnings in effect for southern Alberta

Summer thunderstorms and possible funnel clouds were threatening Alberta's skies Sunday evening.

People in Vulcan County, Alta., were warned to take shelter as a possible tornado was headed for the area.

The Alberta Emergency Alert, which was issued at 5:30 p.m., stated that a rotating severe thunderstorm was located 15 kilometres west of Lomond and moving east at 35 km/h toward the village.

The alert was cancelled at 6:25 p.m., but severe thunderstorm warnings for the area remained in effect.

Update: EC Tornado warning has ended for Lomond. Severe thunderstorm warning is still in effect for Brooks and surrounding areas. This thunderstorm is near Bow City and is moving to the east at 40km/h. (6:28pm) <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ABRoads?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ABRoads</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ABStorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ABStorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/lhmDhAzHe1">https://t.co/lhmDhAzHe1</a> —@511Alberta

"This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation," Environment Canada wrote in its warning, adding that the storm could also bring damaging winds, golf-ball-sized hail and intense rainfall.

A number of severe weather warnings and watches were in place in the southern part of the province, with others in effect for Rocky View County, Cypress County and Mountain View County.

Brittany Marlatt shared this photo of hail-covered ground in Lake McGregor Country Estates in Vulcan County, Alta., on Sunday evening. (Brittany Marlatt)

A severe thunderstorm warning for Calgary was issued at 7:15 p.m., as a line of thunderstorms stretching from Crossfield to Calgary swept through the northern part of the city. That warning ended around 8:30 p.m.

An up-to-date list of weather warnings can be viewed on Environment Canada's website.