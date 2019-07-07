2 puppies stolen from Calgary pet store

Two puppies have been stolen from a Calgary pet store.

"We're very, very concerned about their health, their safety, their wellbeing," said Robert Church, owner of Top Dog.

Church said on Saturday, staff came in to find the front window smashed and kennel window smashed as well.

"Glass would have shattered all over the puppies that were inside," he said, adding that there was some blood found at the scene.

The store's owner says the glass of the kennel was smashed in. (Top Dog)

A Boston Terrier and puggle were missing. Both puppies are microchipped and sell for thousands of dollars, Church said.

The store has been the target of protests from animal rights activists in the past, but Church said all the puppies come from reputable breeders and he can't imagine why someone would steal the dogs.

He said nearby businesses have cameras and he's hoping that will help in tracking down the culprit.

"In 25 years, nothing like this has ever happened to me before. It's hard. I feel a little bit helpless."

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.