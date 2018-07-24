Thunderstorms bring strong winds and hail to southern Alberta

Severe thunderstorm warnings and watches were in effect for much of southern Alberta Tuesday evening.

Environment Canada said the storm rolling through the southern part of the province was capable of producing nickel-sized hail and wind gusts of up to 100 km/h.

As of 10 p.m., a severe thunderstorm warning was still in place for the region of Cardston-Fort Macleod-Magrath.

Previous warnings for Crowsnest Pass-Pincher Creek-Waterton Lakes National Park and Lethbridge-Taber-Milk River were either removed or downgraded to watches.

So much for the tomatoes and the hostas! Fingers crossed for the crops! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YQL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YQL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ABStorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ABStorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/FCXD9B0Ua3">pic.twitter.com/FCXD9B0Ua3</a> —@chriscutforth Carnage and rainbows. 🌪🍃🌈 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/abstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#abstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yql?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yql</a> <a href="https://t.co/JfqSDci4Gj">pic.twitter.com/JfqSDci4Gj</a> —@viclovesrats

Severe storm watches still remained in place for Cardston-Fort Macleod-Magrath and Crowsnest Pass-Pincher Creek-Waterton Lakes National Park at 10 p.m.

Environment Canada warned conditions were favourable in those areas for the development of severe storms capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

An up-to-date list of alerts is available on the Environment Canada website.