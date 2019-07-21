1 dead, 4 in hospital after crash near Three Hills, Alta.

One person is dead and four others taken to hospital after a crash near Three Hills, Alta., on Sunday.

STARS air ambulance was called to the two-vehicle collision at the junction of Highways 21 and 27, just south of the town, and landed at around 11:30 a.m.

RCMP said a vehicle was headed east on Highway 582, came to a full stop, then drove into the intersection where it was hit by a second vehicle heading south.

The 72-year-old woman driver of the eastbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, and three adults and a child were taken by ambulance to hospital in Three Hills, according to EMS.

RCMP said, however, no futher injuries were reported. The collision is under investigation.

The town is located approximately 125 kilometres northeast of Calgary.