Three young Calgary voters on the 'power' of voting for the first time

A person's first time voting can be scary, intimidating … or empowering.

Historically, young people are the least likely to vote. But as CBC journalists canvassed the streets, asking Albertans what matters most to them this election, we found many young adults who are excited to participate.

Here are three Calgary residents who plan to vote for the first time on May 29.

Read their views, in their own words. The interviews have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Arudra Singh said he feels a responsibility to vote. (Kelsea Arnett/CBC)

Arudra Singh

The biggest issue that matters to me is probably health care. I feel like that's up in the air right now with the two parties talking about it.

'Oh, is it going to be free? Is it not going to be free?'

Also, personally, I feel like it would be nice if you could get to know the party better. I would like it if whoever wins the election is able to have a better sense of our community, and come to the public places and these community centres so that they're almost like a friend to us.

I want to hear them talk more about what we want. Come to these places — maybe interviewing 10 or 15 people — asking them what the people really want.

Because I think sometimes people are shy and they feel like that these candidates are too above them and they don't want to talk. They feel like no one cares about their voice.

For voting, yeah, I think it's a big responsibility. A lot of people, like my classmates and friends, they turned 18 and I asked them, "Are you going to vote?"

They're like, "No, I'm not going to vote."

To me, that feels like, I don't know … not wrong. It is your choice, obviously. But I feel like you have a responsibility, you have a say in your government and how things are going to be. So you should take advantage of that.

All it takes is to do a little research and maybe you'll find a topic that intrigues you. I encourage everyone, especially the first-time voters, to go out there, go do a quick Google search and maybe vote.

Peace Angheche said she's excited to have her vote count in her first election. (Kelsea Arnett/CBC)

Peace Angheche

What matters most to me? Mostly just to see more community-based things like spaces for children and teenagers to learn.

As I can see in my school, there's a really hard time for kids. So having places that we can go and have more freedom to learn about stuff, because school can be very hard sometimes. It's good to have a place like the Genesis Centre for kids to come and have fun, but also to have a safe environment for them to grow up.

When I hear the politicians, I want to see more of a homebody. I want them to be very genuine with the words that they say — not anything fake or anything like that. Just making sure that they are very generous with their words, making sure that they are trying to bring in good expertise into the world.

Especially because this is where I live. This is where I grew up; this is where I've been for a long time — 10 years. I want to see this future be brighter, not just for me, but for all the other kids.

Voting, it's hard. Before, it was something my parents did, but now I have to take into consideration what's good for myself, what I want to see in the government and what I want to see in my community. It's exciting that I get to use my vote.

First-time voter Kael Robichaud said it's crazy to think his voice will now count right next to his mother's and his neighbour's. (Lily Dupuis/CBC)

Kael Robichaud

It's very exciting, especially having just turned 18 a few weeks ago. Honestly, I'm still processing it and it's crazy to think about. Now I actually get to have my voice heard alongside somebody like my mom's or just like a fellow neighbour. It's power-inducing, for lack of a better word, and it's very inspiring.

I hope that other people feel inspired to use their own voice as well, because I feel like that is something that we're lacking here. A lot of people are afraid to show their true opinions.

I would like to hear the parties talk about refining school systems or a change to the voting system because I do not feel like it has been the best considering our previous electoral decisions.

I would hope there would be a lot more support for special needs kids. Not even just kids, but young adults and anybody with ASD (autism spectrum disorder) to be given support, whether that be financial, mental health or a teaching aide to be by their side.

Because a few years ago — I'm not going to name names — but a few years ago, complete funding was pulled for programs that I would have been eligible for otherwise. Because I am not a typical ASD … I am not eligible for the program.

What matters to you this election?

We're still listening. Submit your answer online, and if you'd like to share your experience directly with other Albertans, record your own one-minute video and upload it in the form.

Add your voice to the project here

Questions? Email CBC producer Elise Stolte at elise.stolte@cbc.ca.