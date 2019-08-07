3 black bears hit and killed in Banff in span of a week

Three black bears have been hit and killed by vehicles in Banff National Park in the span of a week, in what a wildlife expert describes as a series of "unfortunate circumstances."

Dan Rafla, a human-wildlife conflict specialist with Parks Canada, says the first death happened on July 29, when a sub-adult black bear was struck and killed on the CP Rail tracks near the Banff townsite.

Then on Aug. 1, a black bear cub was hit by a transit bus on Mountain Avenue in the town.

"That was later in the night, around 11 o'clock in the evening, so it was dark," Rafla said.

And in the early morning of Aug. 5, a vehicle hit and killed an adult black bear on the Trans-Canada Highway, just west of the Town of Banff.

Rafla said the bear had likely climbed over the wildlife fence meant to keep animals off the highway.

"Black bears are quite adept at climbing, so we assume it climbed over and unfortunately got hit when it was crossing the Trans-Canada," he said.

'A lot of animals on the landscape'

Bear-human conflicts tend to be more common around this time of year, Rafla added.

"We have a lot of animals on the landscape and there's a lot of movement right now. We're in the berry season and bears are voraciously looking for food to feed on and to put on enough weight for the winter, and they're maybe not as attentive," he said.

"It was maybe a bit of unfortunate circumstances to have a flurry of collisions and mortalities all within a week."

That said, Rafla added the deaths should serve as a reminder to obey speed limits through the national park.

"There's a reason why it's 90 km/h and you can have wildlife on the road, despite having a fence there," he said.

"Slowing down allows for better detection of wildlife and also better reaction time."