Billy Elliot gives local stars chance to follow their dreams

It's not just anyone who could audition for the lead role in Billy Elliot the Musical. The lead has to be a ballet dancer, a singer, an actor — and a kid.

Somehow, Theatre Calgary managed to find two Calgary-area performers — Rhett Udsen, 14, and 10-year-old Dex Drewitz — for the demanding role.

The two stars take turns performing the role of a young boy who pursues his dreams of becoming a dancer in 1980s England.

Udsen was shocked and pleased to get the call, he said.

"When they told us, I was flabbergasted," he said. "And it was the most happy and excited I've ever been in my entire life."

Udsen and Drewitz, along with Calgary actor Caitlynne Medrek (who plays the role of their dance instructor, Mrs. Wilkinson) joined The Homestretch to discuss Theatre Calgary's production of the Tony Award-winning musical, and the pursuit of dreams.

"I was just so shocked, I couldn't believe how I got into this big role," said Drewitz, who played Tiny Tim in Theatre Calgary's production of A Christmas Carol last year. "And then meeting all these cast members that are so good, and just learning how you can be better, and just try to catch up to them."

Dex Drewitz, 10, is one of two actors to play the lead role in Theatre Calgary's production of Billy Elliot The Musical, which started its run Tuesday. (CBC)

Both actors are OK with taking turns in the role that requires significant physical exertions as young Billy Elliot learns how to dance under the tutelage of the ballet teacher in his small mining town. For experienced actor Medrek, it presented unique challenges.

"Honestly, they both play Billy so differently," she said. "You can't really settle into anything because each show is very different, and they're both so incredibly talented."

Udsen is significantly taller than the diminutive Drewitz, which creates a different dynamic with each performance.

"I feel like Mrs. Wilkinson can be a little bit tougher on Rhett," Medrek said. "You know, we see eye to eye, I literally look him in the eye. And with Dex I have to get down on his level a little bit sometimes. But it's a very different experience and the show itself is beautiful in both ways. So don't miss the opportunity to see both."

Udsen, a dancer with the Young Canadians School of Performing Arts, has been dancing competitively since he was seven. To prepare for this role, he trained at H/W School of Ballet. He's also a classically trained pianist.

"I started dancing when I was seven because of my sisters. I was like, 'Hey, I'll try that.' And so I started out just with hip hop," Udsen said. "I started in Cochrane, which is where I live. Just this little dance studio, and I slowly worked up and I moved to Airborne Dance Center and now I'm in the young Canadians."

Rhett Udsen, 14, shares the lead role of Billy Elliot in Theatre Calgary's production. (CBC)

Udsen said years of performing with The Young Canadians helped him get used to being on a big stage. But this was the first big role he's auditioned for.

Drewitz has been cast in Theatre Calgary productions before. As well as playing Tiny Tim, he's had roles in Thoroughly Modern Millie and Cinderella Kids, and junior productions of Peter Pan andSingin' in the Rain. The Grade 5 student also plays hockey in Atom AA Green in Okotoks.

"I always want to keep my hockey and my dance balanced," he said. "Someday, who knows, I could be a plumber. I could still be a dancer, I could be a hockey player. I don't know yet. I'm still following my dreams."

Medrek has had roles in The Crucible and A Christmas Carol with Theatre Calgary, as well as TV roles on Fargo 3, The Detour, Hell On Wheels and Wynonna Earp.

All three actors say the Billy Eliot soundtrack by Elton John is one of their favourite things about the show.

"His music is magical," said Medrek. "It's so Elton John. "There are moments in the show that are so flashy and fun but there are moments in the show that are really heartbreaking and magical as well. You really truly get an Elton John experience by seeing the show."

Udsen agrees.

"I hadn't listened to a lot of Elton John but I already love him just from this," he said. "It's incredible the way that the happiness and the sadness just comes together. The mix of it all is amazing."

Billy Elliot the Musical started Tuesday and runs until May 12.

Ticket information and showtimes can be found on Theatre Calgary's website.

With files from The Homestretch.