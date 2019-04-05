Citizen-led street safety program a departure from 'same old, same old,' Lethbridge police say
The Watch will have community members team up with police officers to tackle drug-related crime downtown
A new system introduced Thursday in Lethbridge aims to have the community tackle crime head on.
"Citizens have been loud and clear that they're ready for something different. They want something different. They're tired of the same old, same old solutions to address public safety issues," said Rob Davis, chief of police at Lethbridge Regional Police Service.
The program, called The Watch, has citizen volunteers working in tandem with Lethbridge police, patrolling streets wearing red coats or shirts.
It will start in downtown Lethbridge in May and spread throughout the city over the next two years.
Davis said volunteer roles include crime watch, community peace officers, EMS and a social services outreach team.
The program will have up to 25 volunteers and 10 team leaders. They'll be split throughout the day, with shifts between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m., seven days a week, said Jeff Hansen, The Watch's manager.
Hansen said he wanted the program to have an emphasis on social services, and hopes volunteers from all backgrounds sign up.
"My goal is to bring back the vitality of what Lethbridge once was," Hansen said.
"We've heard from citizens that they felt unsafe coming downtown and basically as our city is approaching 100,000 people we're starting to have big-city problems," said Lethbridge Mayor Chris Spearman.
He said spiking meth and fentanyl use in the city has led to a rash of crime that makes people in the community feel unsafe.
"What we've seen is the impact of the drug issue has been increasing every year since 2014. So 2018, it really peaked and we had presentations to council saying businesses downtown were being affected," he said.
"And we want people to bring their families there and not feel that drug issues and perception of possible violence is going to be an issue," Spearman said.
Similar projects already exist in Winnipeg, Vancouver and Windsor, which the Lethbridge police modeled The Watch after.
"We were hoping to replicate that success here in Lethbridge," Davis said.
The watch has received funding from city council for two years, after which the program will be reviewed and assessed.
