Ronnie King celebrates longevity of '70s rock band The Stampeders with cross-Canada tour

Ronnie King says he loves to see crowds mouthing the words to his songs as he performs with The Stampeders.

"It's wonderful. I mean, to have the longevity that we never thought we would have in the '70s, and to tour Canada," King told the Calgary Homestretch. "The folks still remember us, we still sell out. To get up and do those hits, looking out there with people mouthing the words and whatnot."

The Stampeders, the Calgary rock band that formed in the 1960s, toured more extensively in Canada and overseas than any other Canadian group through to the late 1970s.

The group's biggest hit was Sweet City Woman, which topped the Canadian charts for four weeks in 1971 and reached No. 8 in the U.S.

The trio of King, Rich Dodson and Kim Berly brought many other hits to the airwaves, such as Devil You, Wild Eyes and Hit the Road Jack. Now, they're touring across Canada to celebrate their 50th anniversary.

What was it like for a bunch of guys from Calgary to become famous worldwide back then?

"Phenomenal," said King, who plays guitar and bass. "We set out to be the Beatles, and so here we are, now we're based out of Toronto — we all moved there. We played Ontario Place, 14,000 kids. And it was just phenomenal. We actually had our limousine, a bunch of kids shaking our limousine, just like the Beatles."

Fame happened quickly

King said the rise to fame happened pretty quickly, but the band was up for it.

"We were just a couple of hackers from Bowness and Forest Lawn, and we were able to get on the Saturday afternoon sock hop on Channel 2," King said.

"And we used to do kind of a house gig down in East Calgary just across the Ninth Avenue Bridge there, a place called Alexandria Hall.… We used to fill it Friday, Saturday nights and we'd be rubbing elbows with the Virtues, who had Floyd Sneed on drums who went on to Three Dog Night."

The Stampeders had many different lineups over the years, but the core consisted of Kim Berly, Rich Dodson and Ronnie King. (Marigold Productions)

The band members agreed to the name The Stampeders at the suggestion of their manager.

"Believe us, we had nothing to do with it," King said. "Our manager came to us and said, 'Hey, there's a man that wants to invest 10 grand if we'll name ourselves something to do with Calgary or whatever. And we've come up with a name. Guess what it is?"

King says the band hoped to make it big and tour widely outside Alberta and Canada.

"And he says, 'all the places I'm taking you guys, England, Europe, South America, they don't know from that.' That's true. This was before the Olympics and whatnot.

King says the name fit their image — "the idea of cowboys who play rock and roll, not country and western."

Songs like the still-enduring Sweet City Woman may have had a role in their success, too.

"It was just a case of everybody bringing in tunes that they composed as we never collaborated in those days," King said. "But Rich, our guitarist and fearless leader, he brought in a couple of tunes in a row, I believe Carry Me, Sweet City Woman and Devil You, and rattled them off."

King says the distinctive banjo on Sweet City Woman came about in the studio and was played using a top-of-the-line Gibson banjo, rented from Long and McQuade in Toronto.

Rented banjo

"So we're recording Sweet City Woman in the studio, and he was doing it on guitar, the riff. So the manager said, 'Why don't you do that riff on the banjo?' Because there's a line in the song that says 'my banjo and me we got a feel for singing,'" King said. "And Richard says, 'I don't know banjo, it's a different tuning.' And I said, 'tune it like a guitar.'"

The results were a hit.

"We record Sweet City Woman, we brought the banjo back. Sweet City Woman becomes a hit. Now here's our salesman buddy selling every banjo: 'This is the banjo that played Sweet City Woman — here you go, buddy.' And nobody knows where the real one went to."

The Stampeders perform in Calgary on June 16 at the Jack Singer Concert Hall.

Listen to the full interview here on the Calgary Homestretch.