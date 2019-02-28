Calgary musician The PropheC hits it big internationally — and finds fans at home, too

Musician Neal Chatha may be relatively unknown here in Calgary but not for long.

Chatha is making a splash internationally with his unique style of music, all published under his stage name, The PropheC.

And here in Canada, his new single even briefly knocked Drake — his favourite musician — out of the top spot on iTunes in Canada earlier this month.

Chatha just released a new album, The Season, which spent three days in the No. 10 slot.

Watch the music video for one of PropheC's new songs:

Chatha describes himself as Bollywood meets The Weeknd. The second-generation Canadian is classically trained and runs his own music production studio in Calgary.

The PropheC's music is distinct, sung in Punjabi with English scattered in. It's caught the attention of celebrities, and now he's getting a following in Canada.

He called into the Calgary Eyeopener studio this week before catching a flight to London, where he's scheduled to perform at the Apollo Theatre.

Here is part of that interview.

Q: How does it feel to knock Drake off the iTunes charts?

A: Honestly, it's amazing. It's still surreal, and I hear people talking about it. I obviously did not expect the album to do so well, and Drake is one of my favourite artists, so it just feels unbelievable.

Q: Describe for me what's happened here. Who's loving and listening and downloading your music at such an amazing rate?

A: I make Indian Bollywood fusion hip hop pop music.

Basically, I feel it's a lot of Indo-Canadians, a lot of just people my age, people like in the youth that have just been supporting me all these years. And it just kind of culminated to this aspect now.

Q: We should point out, this isn't the first time you've made a big global splash with your music. What happened last year with your song, Vibe?

A: We were lucky enough that Priyanka Chopra, before her marriage to Nick Jonas, had tweeted out an Instagram of the song. On top of that, it ended up getting about 100 million streams on Shazam. It's just unbelievable.

Neal Chatha, better known to his fans as The PropheC, runs his own music studio in Calgary. (The PropheC)

Q: How did you get started in music?

A: I was born and raised in Calgary but my dad came from India. My mom came from the UK.

My dad basically saw me banging on the table and singing and thought that, "Hey, maybe this kid needs to get some vocal lessons and maybe pursue this just as a hobby or whatever."

I just started there, and then, obviously, being born and raised in Calgary, I just got a lot of western influences and kind of mixed my whole life together.

Q: What you've come up with has done unbelievably well — remarkably well. So you go to India. I imagine you get recognized on the street there, right? Does it get crazy?

A: Yeah, India's been pretty crazy, I mean, even just within Canada.

Even in Calgary, I've been walking my dog and just seeing people pulling out phones, just within the community here.

So it's a pretty surreal feeling especially since, like, I see myself as I get to go out and tour and do all these things and then I just come home to Calgary and I'm just a normal guy, walking down the streets. But it's always interesting.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity. Listen to the full interview here: