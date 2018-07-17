Funerals planned in Texas for 3 members of Calgary family killed in highway crash

A funeral will be held in Texas this weekend for three members of a Calgary family killed in a head-on crash there last Saturday, while another service will take place at a Sikh temple back in Calgary in the coming weeks.

A Calgary couple along with their three children and the children's grandmother were driving south in a Honda Odyssey minivan on Highway 1061 about 37 kilometres northwest of Amarillo, Texas, just before 7 a.m. on Saturday when they collided with a northbound tractor-trailer.

Nirmal Kaur Minhas, 68, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her son, Upinderjit Minhas, 38, and his son Meharpratap Singh Minhas, 6, were taken to Northwest Texas Hospital in Amarillo, where they later died.

Mekekdeep Kaur Minhas, 10, was taken to Northwest Texas Hospital and later airlifted to United Medical Centre in Lubbock, about 200 kilometres south of Amarillo, where she remains in serious but stable condition with a spinal injury. She has already undergone several surgeries, family members say.

Jasleen Minhas and the couple's eight-year-old daughter suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The girl has been released from hospital.

Several friends and relatives of the Minhas family from Calgary and Toronto have gone to Texas to be with Jasleen and her two daughters.

A funeral for all three victims will be held on July 22 in Lubbock.

A relative, Avi Jaswal, said the family had decided to travel at night during their trip to try to avoid the midday Texas heat.

'He was always happy'

She said the young father was affectionately known as "Happy" and would have celebrated his 39th birthday in the coming days.

"Upinderjit was the life of the party. He was always happy and he always tried to help everyone."

Jaswal said Nirmal was a "wonderful lady" and Mehar was "a cute kid" who adored his sisters and would constantly follow them around.

The truck driver, identified as a 57-year-old man from Amarillo, was taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Dan Buesing, a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety, said officials are being mindful of what the family is going through as police try to determine what led to the crash.

"It's a tremendous tragedy they're dealing with. So, they'll do their investigation as best they can, and appropriate as they can, and let the family get through this as best they can," he said.

A police spokesperson said the weather was clear and it appears that the minivan crossed the centre line.