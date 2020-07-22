Alberta's RCMP Integrated National Enforcement Team has laid terrorism charges against a Calgary man following an investigation that lasted seven years.

Hussein Sobhe Borhot, 34, of Calgary has been charged with three counts of participation in the activity of a terrorist group, and one count of commission of an offence for a terrorist group, RCMP said in a release.

Between May 2013 and June 2014, Borhot travelled to Syria, where he contributed to the activities of ISIS and received training from the terror group, according to investigators.

Police say he also knowingly committed the offence of kidnapping.

Following a judicial hearing, Borhot is being held in custody and will appear in Calgary provincial court on Friday.

RCMP said the investigation is ongoing and could result in further arrests or charges, and that no further details will be released.

CBC News reported in March 2017 that Borhot was among several men with Calgary connections whose names were discovered on ISIS documents that appeared to be application forms to join the terrorist organization.

On the paperwork, Borhot listed his profession as "plumber" and noted his level of "Shariah" — the legal code of Islam, based on the Qur'an — was basic.

In November 2017, CBC News reported that agents from Canada's federal counterterror security force had questioned a Calgary man, Yacine Meziane, regarding the whereabouts of Borhot.