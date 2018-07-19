Teenage girls climbing on Deerfoot Trail overpass results in rush hour road closure

Calgary police say a short rush hour closure of Deerfoot Trail, in both directions between Memorial Drive and Peigan Trail, was the result of two teenaged girls sitting on the railing of an overpass.

According to police, at approximately 5 p.m., on Thursday, they responded to a call that two girls were in a dangerous place on the overpass that crosses Deerfoot Trail and 17 Avenue S.E.

"The girls were sitting on the overpass' railing and dangling their legs over the highway," police said in a release.

UPDATE: The police incident has being resolved. Closures of Deerfoot Trail between Memorial Drive & Peigan Trail have been reopened.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yycTraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yycTraffic</a> —@CalgaryPolice

In order to protect public safety, officers were forced to close Deerfoot Trail for a short period.

"Patrol officers were able to negotiate the girls back onto the overpass," said the release, adding that the girls were safely taken into custody around 5:35 p.m.

No one was injured.

Police said the girls' motivation for climbing on the railing isn't known, and they continue to investigate.

Deerfoot Trail opened in both directions shortly after 5:35 p.m.