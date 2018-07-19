Teenage girls climbing on Deerfoot Trail overpass results in rush hour road closure
Both girls were taken into custody around 5:30 p.m.
Calgary police say a short rush hour closure of Deerfoot Trail, in both directions between Memorial Drive and Peigan Trail, was the result of two teenaged girls sitting on the railing of an overpass.
According to police, at approximately 5 p.m., on Thursday, they responded to a call that two girls were in a dangerous place on the overpass that crosses Deerfoot Trail and 17 Avenue S.E.
"The girls were sitting on the overpass' railing and dangling their legs over the highway," police said in a release.
UPDATE: The police incident has being resolved. Closures of Deerfoot Trail between Memorial Drive & Peigan Trail have been reopened.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yycTraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yycTraffic</a>—@CalgaryPolice
In order to protect public safety, officers were forced to close Deerfoot Trail for a short period.
"Patrol officers were able to negotiate the girls back onto the overpass," said the release, adding that the girls were safely taken into custody around 5:35 p.m.
No one was injured.
Police said the girls' motivation for climbing on the railing isn't known, and they continue to investigate.
Deerfoot Trail opened in both directions shortly after 5:35 p.m.
- MORE CALGARY NEWS | Woman charged after 8 distressed dogs rescued from Alberta motel room has history of animal cruelty
- MORE CALGARY NEWS | Pieces of Calgary's past left sitting in city storage lots to be sorted through by heritage authority
- Read more articles by CBC Calgary like us on Facebook for updates and subscribe to our CBC Calgary newsletter for the day's news at a glance.