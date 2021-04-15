Teen taken to hospital after being hit by SUV in southwest Calgary

A teenager is in hospital after being struck with an SUV in southwest Calgary on Wednesday evening.

EMS responded to 90th Avenue at Bay Ridge Drive S.W. at around 7:30 p.m.

The girl, in her mid-teens, was taken to Foothills hospital in serious condition.

Police say the driver of the SUV remained on scene.

The road was closed between Bay View Drive and 19th Street S.W. while emergency services responded to the incident.