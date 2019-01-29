19-year-old dies after northeast Calgary crash that sent 4 to hospital

A 19-year-old man has died in hospital after a crash Monday evening in northeast Calgary that injured three others.

A 2009 BMW driven by a 20-year-old was travelling east on Sunridge Way N.E. around 10:15 p.m. when the driver apparently lost control and hit the south shoulder concrete barrier, police say.

The vehicle then went east across a concrete traffic island before it hit the concrete barrier that separates 36th Street N.E. from the C-Train right-of-way.

The driver, a 19-year-old male passenger and a 20-year-old male passenger, were sent to hospital with minor injuries.

The fourth passenger, a 19-year-old man, had life-threatening injuries. He later died at Foothills hospital.

Police said alcohol and drugs aren't considered factors in the collision, but they're investigating to see if speed was a factor.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.