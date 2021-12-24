Ted Byfield, iconic Alberta conservative publisher, dies at 93

The conservative Alberta journalist and publisher Ted Byfield has died at the age of 93.

Byfield founded the weekly newsmagazine Alberta Report in 1979, a staunchly conservative publication that became a key voice for sentiments of Western alienation in the Canadian Confederation.

Byfield was a prominent figure in the nascent days of Preston Manning's Reform Party.

His son, Vincent Byfield, announced Byfield's death on his Facebook page on Friday.

"Ted Byfield drew his last breath peacefully in his home surrounded by family at 9:16 p.m. Wednesday December 23rd, 2021," he said.

Many people took to social media to pay tribute to Byfield.

"He will be missed. He was a giant who changed Canada and fought the tide to the last. He cannot be replaced," tweeted Jonathon Van Maren.

"Alberta has lost one of its iconic figures in the #journalism industry. RIP Ted Byfield," tweeted Mario Toneguzzi.

Byfield's son Link, who had taken over as publisher of Alberta Report in the mid-1980s, predeceased his father in 2015 when died of cancer at the age of 63.

Alberta Report ceased publication in 2003 after years of financial difficulty.